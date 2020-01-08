WWE Raw Rating Ticks Down For First Show of 2020

– The first Raw of the new year was down a touch from last week’s Lana and Lashley wedding-infused episode. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.74 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.385 million viewers, down 3% and 2% from last week’s 0.77 demo rating and 2.439 million viewers. While it did slipo from last week, the episode was still the highest since the November 4th episode which had a 0.76 rating while the audience was (outside of last week) the best since September 30th’s 2.570 million.

Raw ranked #1 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The show beat out VH-1’s Love & Hip-Hop (0.65 demo rating, 1.425 million) for the #1 spot. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.78 demo rating (2.550 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.75 demo rating (2.409 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.70 demo rating (2.195 million viewers)