RAW Viewership Up Huge This Week After Last Week’s All-Time Low

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s episode of RAW had an average of 2.439 million viewers, which is up a good bit from last week’s 1.835 million viewers. Of course, that was the lowest RAW viewership ever.

The first hour drew 2.525 million viewers (1.955 million last week), the second hour drew 2.464 million (last week 1.864 million) and the final hour drew 2.328 million (last week 1.686 million). This week had one of the smallest third hour drops ever, compared to last week which had the lowest third hour ever. It had a 0.77 rating overall.

RAW was #7 on cable last night, behind the Orange Bowl on ESPN (6.067 million, 1.50 rating in 18-49), two other airings of Bowl coverage on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, and The Five. It was #4 in the demographic. On broadcast TV, it was beat by ABC’s airing of Spider-Man (2.512 million), CBS’ The Neighborhood (5.085 million) and The Ellen Great Giveaway special on NBC (3.241 million). It was ahead of the Redbox Bowl post-game show (1.649 million) on FOX and The CW’s iHeartRadio Festival Night 1 (826,000).