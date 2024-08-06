WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Rebounds On SYFY Following SummerSlam

WWE saw its ratings and viewership jump back up on SYFY after SummerSlam. Monday’s episode scored a 0.62 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.724 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 21.6% and 22.1% respectively from last week’s 0.51 demo rating and audience of 1.412 million.

The show’s demo rating was the best since the July 1st episode also drew a 0.62, while the total audience was still down a but from the 1.793 million from two weeks ago.

Raw is averaging a 0.568 demo rating and 1.726 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.550 demo rating and 1.821 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.