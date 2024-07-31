WWE Raw Rating & Viewership Takes Hit Against Olympics

WWE Raw was down in the ratings and viewership in its move to SYFY to make way for the Olympics. Monday’s episode garnered a 0.51 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.412 million viewers per the PWTorch. Those numbers were down 13.6% and 21.3% respectively from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 1.669 million.

The show’s demo rating was the lowest since the June 10th episode drew a 0.51, while the total audience was the worst for a regular episode since October 30th, 2023 episode had 1.39 million viewers.

Raw is averaging a 0.566 demo rating and 1.726 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.548 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers for the same time period in 2023.