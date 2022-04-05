WWE Raw Scores Highest Viewership In 15 Months For WrestleMania 38 Fallout

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which featured the fallout from WrestleMania 38. Raw brought in 2.101 million viewers on USA Network, and that’s the highest viewership for the series since the January 4 edition from last year.

Hour 1 averaged 2.318 million viewers (the highest single-hour viewership for the show in over two years), Hour 2 averaged 2.114 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.871 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw notched a 0.63 rating with 820,000 viewers, and that’s the highest for the show since the August 23 episode following last year’s SummerSlam.

Thurston notes that Raw was up 68 percent in the male 18-34 demo from the prior four weeks. Meanwhile, the entire 18-34 demo was up 61 percent, female 18-34 was up 58 percent, and female 18-49 was up 48 percent.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw ranked No. 6 on cable, with coverage of the Kansas vs. North Carolina college basketball national championship game on TBS, TNT, and TruTV leading the way in the top five spots.

Raw featured Cody Rhodes discussing his goals in WWE, Roman Reigns teasing his next move on SmackDown, and much more.