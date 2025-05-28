wrestling / News
WWE Raw and SmackDown Double TV Taping Scheduled for June 30, July 4 Show To Be Taped
– The PPG Paints Arena posted on social media that the WWE Raw show on June 30 was changed to a double-taping of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The statement reads, “Breaking News: Our previously scheduled WWE Monday Night Raw will now include Friday Night SmackDown on June 30th right here in Pittsburgh! TWO SHOWS, ONE NIGHT! Get your tickets now!”
This means that the Friday, July 4 edition of WWE SmackDown will be a taped show. The live Raw show on June 30 will be the post-Night of Champions show. WWE currently doesn’t have any shows scheduled for July 4. You can view the announcement below:
Breaking News: Our previously scheduled WWE Monday Night Raw will now include Friday Night SmackDown on June 30th right here in Pittsburgh! TWO SHOWS, ONE NIGHT! Get your tickets now! pic.twitter.com/RfIxETbh47
— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) May 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Says He Steals From Stephanie McMahon For His Heel Work
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW
- Kevin Nash Discusses In-Ring Psychology & Importance Of Selling
- Backstage Notes On AEW Double Or Nothing Main Event, When Talent Found Out Result