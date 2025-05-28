– The PPG Paints Arena posted on social media that the WWE Raw show on June 30 was changed to a double-taping of both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The statement reads, “Breaking News: Our previously scheduled WWE Monday Night Raw will now include Friday Night SmackDown on June 30th right here in Pittsburgh! TWO SHOWS, ONE NIGHT! Get your tickets now!”

This means that the Friday, July 4 edition of WWE SmackDown will be a taped show. The live Raw show on June 30 will be the post-Night of Champions show. WWE currently doesn’t have any shows scheduled for July 4. You can view the announcement below: