wrestling / News
WWE Raw Viewership Sees Increase For Last Week’s Episode
June 10, 2025 | Posted by
Global viewership for WWE Raw on Netflix saw an increase for the June 2 episode.
According to viewership data released by the streaming platform, that week’s episode of RAW ranked eighth globally among all English-language TV shows. The episode drew 2.7 million viewers, who watched a total of 5 million hours of the program.
These numbers are up from the previous week, which saw 2.6 million viewers and 4.8 million hours viewed. For comparison, the #1 ranked show for the week was Ginny & Georgia: Season 3, which drew 17.6 million viewers.