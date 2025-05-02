WWE Reportedly Releases Creative Writing Operations Executive & More

WWE has released a number of staff including the SVP of Creative Writing Operations, according to a new report. PWInsider Elite reports (per Wrestling Inc) that 10 to 12 members of the WWE staff were released on Thursday including Creative Writing Operations SVP Christine Lubrano.

The releases reportedly affected the photography and creative services. No word on on-screen talent potentially being cut at this time.

Lubrano had been in her position in WWE since February of 2021 and was previously the SVP of Original Programming at IFC Films.