WWE Releases Statement on Charlotte Flair In-Storyline Suspension & Fine
– As noted, WWE announced last night that Charlotte Flair had been indefinitely suspended and fined $100,000 for attacking referee Eddie Orengo after her match with Asuka. WWE.com issued the following statement on her suspension, which WWE official Adam Pearce confirmed last night during Raw Talk:
Charlotte Flair suspended and fined $100,000
During the April 19 edition of Raw Talk, WWE Official Adam Pearce broke the news that Charlotte Flair has been indefinitely suspended and fined $100,000 for her un-professional conduct on Monday Night Raw, as well as physically abusing an official. She is currently being escorted from the building.
WWE Official Eddie Orengo is tended to by fellow referees following a brutal assault by Charlotte Flair on Raw. Catch WWE action on Peacock, WWE Network, FOX, USA Network, Sony India and more.
Check back with WWE.com for more details as they become available.
Flair lost to Asuka last night after a distraction by Rhea Ripley. WWE also released the following clips of Orengo being tended to by other officials after last night’s attack, and Pearce announcing the suspension for Flair on Raw Talk:
