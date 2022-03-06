wrestling / News

WWE Releases Video, Photos Of Roman Reigns Standing Over Bloodied Brock Lesnar at MSG Show

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Ashish
Brock Lesnar Roman Reigns WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE tweeted out video and photo highlights of Roman Reigns standing above a bloodied Brock Lesnar at Saturday night’s live event show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out the full results for more details.

Roman Reigns also tweeted put photos of Brock’s blood on his arm, using the hashtag #BeastBlood.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Ashish

More Stories

loading