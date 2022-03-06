wrestling / News
WWE Releases Video, Photos Of Roman Reigns Standing Over Bloodied Brock Lesnar at MSG Show
WWE tweeted out video and photo highlights of Roman Reigns standing above a bloodied Brock Lesnar at Saturday night’s live event show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Check out the full results for more details.
Roman Reigns also tweeted put photos of Brock’s blood on his arm, using the hashtag #BeastBlood.
"BROCK LESNAR … ACKNOWLEDGE ME!"#UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns shocked the @WWEUniverse on The Road to #WrestleMania at @TheGarden by standing tall over #WWEChampion @BrockLesnar following a vicious attack at #WWEMSG!@HeymanHustle@WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/139BzXOJps
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2022
Will @BrockLesnar acknowledge @WWERomanReigns at #WrestleMania?#WWEMSG @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/322mVIR4Xi
— WWE (@WWE) March 6, 2022
#BeastBlood @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/wU4GidQpms
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) March 6, 2022