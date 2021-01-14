WWE Renames NXT Talents: Emily Andzulis Now Ivy Nile

– Per WrestlingInc.com, WWE has renamed some of their NXT talent. Emily Andzulis has now been redubbed Ivy Nile. WWE had reportedly trademarked the Ivy Nile name back in October 2020.

Emily Andzulis signed to WWE in January 2020. She previously competed on The Rock’s Titan Games on NBC. Also, NXT UK Superstar Tony Gill has now been renamed Rohan Raja.

Three Indian recruits for the WWE Performance Center who have also received new NXT names are Gurvinder Singh, Laxmi Kant Rajpoot, and Sukhwinder Grewal. Singh’s new ring name is Dilsher Shanky, Rajpoot is Guru Raaj, and Grewal is now Giant Zanjeer. These were three ring names WWE filed trademarks on earlier this month.

Those three talents are trainees of former WWE Superstar The Great Khali. They are all scheduled to appear at Superstar Spectacle.