WWE Reportedly Considering More Names For Legends Night Raw

WWE has a couple more names in discussion for their Legends Night episode of Raw in just over a week. As previously reported, the company has announced that the January 4th episode will be a “Legends Night” with Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, Beth Phoenix, Mark Henry, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, Big Show, Jacquelyn, Booker T, Sgt. Slaughter, Tatanka, Jeff Jarrett, Mickie James, Carlito, Candice Michelle, The Boogeyman, IRS, Melina, and Alicia Fox all advertised for the show.

According to Fightful Select, the company has also discussed the possibility of bringing in Teddy Long, Ron Simmons and Molly Holly. It’s not yet clear if they are officially on board, but they’re on good terms with the company and WWE is hoping to have them at the show.

The episode will be the first Raw of 2021.