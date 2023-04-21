WWE Reportedly In Talks With ESPN For New Projects, Another Promotion Also Talking To ESPN

PWInsider Elite reports (and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirms) that WWE and ESPN are in talks about possibly working together for new projects. Ari Emanuel, who runs new WWE owners Endeavor, previously negotiated UFC’s deals with ESPN.

It was also noted that another promotion has been in talks with ESPN, but it wasn’t AEW. There has been “some dialogue” but it was preliminary and likely for ESPN+. The company in question has a deal elsewhere at the moment.

The sports network has interest in putting wrestling on its streaming service. WWE is also under contract at the moment, as their deal with Peacock runs through 2025.