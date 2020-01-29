WWE Reportedly References Matt Riddle/Brock Lesnar Confrontation During PC Class

– The Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar confrontation reportedly prompted an instruction during media class at the WWE Performance Center about calling other talent out. As reported earlier, Riddle and Lesnar reportedly had a “tense” interaction backstage before the Royal Rumble where Lesnar told Riddle to “stop saying my name and tagging me in s*** because you and I will never work together.”

According to PWInsider, there was a specific mention of not calling out Raw and Smackdown talent on social media without their knowledge during a media class at the PC. The site notes that the mention “got a big laugh from the NXT talents in attendance.”

Riddle is said to have a lot of heat on him backstage in WWE, though whether that’s due to the Lesnar confrontation isn’t known.