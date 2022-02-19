WWE Reportedly Rehires Jerry Soto For Spanish Announce Team

It was reported earlier this week that WWE released Spanish play-by-play announcer Carlos Cabrera after 29 years with the company. Wrestlingnews.co now reports that WWE has rehired Jerry Soto to take over as play-by-play announcer for the Spanish announce team. He will now work with Marcelo Rodriguez, just as Cabrera had.

Soto was released by the company back in 2020 as part of budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was previously noted that Cabrera’s released is believed to be an age-related decision, as WWE wants someone younger in the position.