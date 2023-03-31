WWE Reportedly Using Latino World Order Shirts For Upcoming Segment

The Latino World Order may be part of an upcoming WWE segment, or at least their shirts. Fightful Select reports that WWE brought in several shirts from the famous nWo spinoff in WCW for an upcoming segment on WWE programming. The report notes that the segment will be filmed tonight, but that there’s no confirmation on whether it will appear on Smackdown, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony that follows, or in some other form.

There was a request made for the lWo gear to be sent to the site of tonight’s show for the segment, and sources that the site spoke to said it was intended to be “presentation style situation” in the locker room of Rey Mysterio. Mysterio is of course set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame tonight, and will face Dominik Mysterio on night one of WrestleMania 39.