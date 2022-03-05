WWE Reportedly Working On Creative Plans For Cody Rhodes

WWE’s creative team is at work on plans for Cody Rhodes, according to a new report. The WON reports that the company’s creative team is actively coming up with stuff for Rhodes and that unless the deal falls through, his return should be soon.

It should be noted that that there is still no confirmation that a deal has been reached, and the WON says this is likely not the case yet as he was, at least as recently as February 28th, promoting AEW shows on social media.