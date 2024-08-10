WWE Reports Over 2.4 Million Preliminary Viewers For Last Night’s Smackdown

WWE has sent ratings information to Fightful for last night’s episode of Smackdown and are reporting their highest viewership since April.

The show had 2.433 preliminary viewers, a 21% improvement from last week. Last week’s episode had 2.179 million viewers. It had 811,000 viewers in the key 18-49 demographic, up 19% from last week (0.60). It was #2 in total viewership and the demo, behind the Olympics.