WWE Requests Court Order to Halt Discovery in MLW Lawsuit

– According to a report by PWInsider, WWE has filed a motion to halt discovery of materials in MLW’s lawsuit against the company. The motion was filed on January 5 with the United States District Court, Northern District of California, San Jose Division. Essentially, WWE would like to halt the discovery process while they await the court’s ruling on their motion to dismiss the lawsuit by MLW.

The filing seeks to gain a protective court order to suspend WWE’s obligation to search for and produce materials requested by Major League Wrestling with regard to MLW’s lawsuit against WWE. Essentially, WWE wants to halt the process of unearthing documents and material requested by MLW, citing that the discovery process could cost WWE millions of dollars, and if the lawsuit is dismissed, it could be a costly effort.

WWE is currently waiting to see if the court will rule in their favor on their motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Additionally, WWE wants the court to grant their request because there is also a question if they hold jurisdiction over the case. Also, if the district court decides that they will not dismiss the antitrust lawsuit, the remaining allegations would likely go to State Court, which would require a new discovery process and cost WWE additional funds.

A hearing for the case is reportedly scheduled for May, but if the court rules sooner, that could alter the hearing timeline. WWE’s full legal filing can be read at the above link.