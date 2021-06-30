wrestling / News

WWE Reveals Final Top 5 Rankings for 50 Greatest Tag Teams

June 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE 50 Greatest Tag teams

– WWE has been ranking the 50 Greatest Tag Teams this month, and the finale special is now available on the WWE content library on Peacock. The following teams made the Top 5, which you can see below. The New Day were ranked No. 1 as WWE’s greatest tag team.

5. The Dudley Boyz
4. Edge & Christian
3. Hart Foundation
2. The Hardy Boyz
1. The New Day

You can also check out 411’s recaps for Part I, Part II, Part III, and Part IV.

