WWE Reveals Final Top 5 Rankings for 50 Greatest Tag Teams

– WWE has been ranking the 50 Greatest Tag Teams this month, and the finale special is now available on the WWE content library on Peacock. The following teams made the Top 5, which you can see below. The New Day were ranked No. 1 as WWE’s greatest tag team.

5. The Dudley Boyz

4. Edge & Christian

3. Hart Foundation

2. The Hardy Boyz

1. The New Day

