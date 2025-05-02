wrestling / News
WWE Revives Trademark Filing For ‘Edge’
It was reported yesterday that WWE abandoned their trademark for Edge in terms of wrestling performances. However, it seems the company has backtracked on that decision. Fightful reports that WWE sent a notice of revival for the trademark yesterday, after it had been abandoned on April 22. That happened when the USPTO didn’t get a response to an Office action by the deadline. WWE first applied for the latest trademark back in November.
The trademark is for: “Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and via the Internet or commercial online services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal.”