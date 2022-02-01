wrestling / News
WWE News: Rey Mysterio Gives Bad Bunny His Mask After Royal Rumble, LA Knight Sets Up Match With Joe Gacy
February 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Rey Mysterio gifted Bad Bunny with his mask following the Royal Rumble, and video of the moment is online. WWE posted a brief clip of the backstage moment, described as follows:
“The legendary Rey Mysterio presents Bad Bunny with a one-of-a-kind gift after Bunny’s incredible outing in the 2022 Royal Rumble Match.”
– WWE posted a clip of LA Knight discussing Grayson Waller’s attempts to protect himself from Knight before he was interrupted by Joe Gacy and Harland. Gacy says that Harland had to move on from a restraining order once and offered to help Knight as well, which led to Knight challenging Gacy to a match:
