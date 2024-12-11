WWE News: Rhea Ripley Mocks Raquel Rodriguez After Raw Win, Top 10 Raw Moments

– Rhea Ripley added insult to injury, mocking Raquel Rodriguez after she beat the latter on last night’s Raw. As noted, Ripley beat Rodriguez in an Anything Goes match in the main event of Monday’s show, and she posted to Twitter to troll Rodriguez on Tuesday.

Ripley shared a photo of her hitting Rodriguez with a trash can, writing:

“Introducing Raquel to another family member”

Introducing Raquel to another family member 🗑️ pic.twitter.com/NpZcTD6aGV — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) December 10, 2024

– WWE posted the top 10 moments from this week’s Raw, as you can see below: