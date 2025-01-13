Former WWE Executive Rich Hering On Attending Saturday Night’s Main Event, Appearing On Show

Former WWE SVP and Warrior Award Rich Hering attended the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event, and he recently talked about being invited to come to the show. Hering was the company’s Vice President of Government Relations and Risk Management for many years, and he appeared on the Ciliberto and Friends podcast where he talked about how he ended up appearing in the ringside audience for the show alongside Tito Santana and Jimmy Hart.

“I got a call from Stephanie McMahon [and] Paul Levesque and they said, ‘You did the first show, you helped bring it down there, come on down,’” Hering recalled (per Fightful). “I said, ’I’m not driving from Liberty in wintertime all the way to Nassau. They said, ‘Will you drive to White Plains Airport?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll do that.’ We flew down from White Plains to the Nassau County Coliseum. It was a 15-minute flight.”

He added, “I had no idea they were going to put me on the air. I didn’t know that until I got down there. It was great because I spent time with people I knew over the years like Jesse Ventura, Tito Santana, Greg Valentine, and a lot of the old-timers. It was a lot of fun. We had a great time.”

Hering was a major part of WWE and had a 50 year run there before he retired in 2023. He was the 2021 recipient of the Warrior Award for his contributions to the company.