WWE News: Rock & Big E Talk About Their Battles With Depression, Summerslam Travel Packages Available

– The Rock and Big E. both recently opened up about their past struggles with depression. The Rock spoke with E! last week promoting Young Rock’s season two premiere and discussed how the new season touches on the depression that he was dealing with when his football career came to an end due to an injury, and discussed how the series has been helpful for people going through their own issues.

“The most touching feedback that I consistently received has been our openness to talk about mental health,” he told the site. “It was something that I was unfamiliar with when I had my first bout with depression at the end of 1990. I didn’t know what it was. I just felt like, ‘Man, I feel like s–t. I don’t want to do anything.’

“I grew up an only child, and a dude. Dudes have a tendency to hold this stuff in. And you know, it’s not in our nature to just talk about it because it makes us feel vulnerable. We don’t want to feel vulnerable. It makes us feel weak, we shouldn’t feel weak. We should have our s–t together. But that’s not life.”

He continued, “I can’t speak for all dudes, but for me, when you’re in your 20s you’re still a baby, still a kid. When you’re in your 30s, you’re still trying to figure stuff out. If you get lucky, maybe you’ll figure stuff out in your 40s. So, me and my daughter Simone, we grew up together.”

Big E. also happened to touch on the issue as he posted to Twitter on Monday, retweeting a clip of e Ohio State football player Harry Miller discussing his decision to step away from football in order to focus on his mental health. E. wrote:

“In my early 20s, I wanted to be famous so that when I committed suicide, someone would care. I never thought I could be free of the shear weight of my depression but here I am—alive and truly happy. Proud of you, @h_miller76.”

