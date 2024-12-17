– Wrestlenomics has the ratings and viewership numbers for last weekend’s return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The return of the classic WWE program was broadcast live on NBC, with a simulcast on Peacock.

The live NBC broadcast averaged 1.590 million viewers and a 0.42 rating in the key demo. Elsewhere, the Heisman Trophy presentation on ESPN drew 2.251 million viewers and a 0.62 rating in the key demo. Also, the NBA Cup semifinals on ABC drew 1.890 million viewers and a 0.47 rating. The NCAA basketball game featuring Gonzaga vs. Connecticut drew 1.624 million viewers and a 0.27 rating.

Saturday Night’s Main Event also aired head-to-head with AEW Collision, which was on TNT. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will return on January 25, 2025 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The show will be one week before the 2025 Royal Rumble.