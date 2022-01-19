WWE News: Saurav Aids Grayson Waller on NXT, Teams Advance in Dusty Classic

– Grayson Waller looks to have a bodyguard in WWE NXT courtesy of Saurav. On Tuesday night’s show, Waller was facing Dexter Lumis in the opening contest and was at Lumis’ mercy until Saurav attacked Lumis while the referee’s back was turned. Saurav them rolled Lumis into the ring where Waller hit the Stunner for the win.

Saurav was previously part of Indus Sher and was last seen allied with Jinder Mahal.

– The Creed Brothers and the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade advanced to the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on this week’s show. The Creeds defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on tonight’s show while Blade and Enofe upset Legado del Fantasma to advance.

Blade and Enofe will face the wunner of MSK and Jacket Time in the semis, while the Creeds will face the winner of the Grizzled Young Veterans and the team of Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.