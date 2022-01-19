wrestling / News
WWE News: Saurav Aids Grayson Waller on NXT, Teams Advance in Dusty Classic
– Grayson Waller looks to have a bodyguard in WWE NXT courtesy of Saurav. On Tuesday night’s show, Waller was facing Dexter Lumis in the opening contest and was at Lumis’ mercy until Saurav attacked Lumis while the referee’s back was turned. Saurav them rolled Lumis into the ring where Waller hit the Stunner for the win.
Saurav was previously part of Indus Sher and was last seen allied with Jinder Mahal.
Wait a second, who is this!?
What just happened!? #WWENXT @GraysonWWE pic.twitter.com/ckIlEV2j7Y
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2022
– The Creed Brothers and the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade advanced to the semifinals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic on this week’s show. The Creeds defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen on tonight’s show while Blade and Enofe upset Legado del Fantasma to advance.
Blade and Enofe will face the wunner of MSK and Jacket Time in the semis, while the Creeds will face the winner of the Grizzled Young Veterans and the team of Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward.
The Creed Brothers are moving on in the #DustyClassic! #WWENXT @JuliusCreedWWE @BrutusCreedwwe @Malcolmvelli pic.twitter.com/3AuMjHb55W
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 19, 2022
Bracket BUSTED!@MalikBladeWWE & @Edris_Enofe take down #LegadoDelFantasma in the #DustyClassic! pic.twitter.com/u9lTs7zhwu
— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Raw, NXT Reportedly Being Bumped To SyFy For Two Weeks Next Month
- The Briscoes On How They’d Fare In WWE: ‘Vince McMahon Likes Money, We Would Make the Company Money’
- Note on Attendance for Last Night’s WWE Raw, Second Lowest Since Return to Live Touring
- Rumor Killer On Potential AEW Involvement In Royal Rumble