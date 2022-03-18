wrestling / News
WWE News: Scott Hall Remembered On After the Bell, Synopsis For Next Week’s Young Rock
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE After the Bell remembers the life and career of Scott Hall. You can check out Friday’s episode below, described as follows:
“Corey, Vic and the crew celebrate the life, career and legacy of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, a.k.a. Razor Ramon.”
– NBC lists the following synopsis for Tuesday’s episode of Young Rock:
“Dwayne struggles to find his footing on the Calgary Stampeders practice squad. Fearing he’ll be cut, he spends a life-changing day with a teammate where he gains a new perspective.”
