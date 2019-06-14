WWE Sending Sheamus, Natalya and Gerald Brisco As Representatives To Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

WWE will be sending Sheamus, Natalya and Gerald Brisco as representatives to the 2019 George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame induction weekend. It happens on July 25-27 in Waterloo, Iowa. Brisco will also do a talent evaluation for WWE that weekend. The 2019 class includes:

2019 Living Inductee – The first female inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, Beth Phoenix competed on the varsity wrestling team at Notre Dame High School in Elmira, New York. She also competed in the WWE, where she was a WWE Divas champion and a three-time WWE Women’s champion. Phoenix was the first person to compete in both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble. Phoenix also received the Frank Gotch Award in 2015.

2019 Posthumous Inductee – Bruno Sammartino will be posthumously inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame. Prior to his career in professional wrestling, Sammartino was a world record holder in weightlifting. He was a two-time WWWF World Heavyweight Champion. Sammartino was a huge box office attraction throughout the Northeast for promoter Vince McMahon, Sr., including setting the record for most sellouts at Madison Square Garden.

Lou Thesz World Heavyweight Championship Award – A native of Waterloo, Iowa, Thunderbolt Patterson broke into wrestling in the Central States territory. He later traveled from territory to territory in the 1970s and 1980s before retiring from wrestling and becoming a minister. Named for Lou Thesz, who was inducted as a member of the Charter Class in 1999 and who is a namesake of the Pro Hall of Fame, the award is presented to an individual who has taken the skills of the sport into the realm of public service.

Frank Gotch Award – Sgt. Slaughter, who also competed in the NWA and AWA, was a WWF World Heavyweight Champion, whose career was highlighted by brutal battles with Pat Patterson, the Iron Sheik, and Hulk Hogan. Slaughter remains involved in the sport as an ambassador for WWE. Named for Frank Gotch, who was inducted as a member of the Charter Class in 1999, the award is presented to a wrestler who, through athleticism and toughness in the ring, brought a higher level of respect to professional wrestling, both inside and outside the business.

George Tragos Award – Daniel Cormier is the current UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight champion while also working for FOX Sports. He was a three-time Louisiana State High School champion, a two-time junior college champion and an NCAA All-American. Cormier finished fourth at the 2004 Olympics and was team captain for the 2008 Olympics but was unable to compete due to injury. He wrestled in the World Championships in 2003, 2005, 2006 and 2007 when he won a bronze medal. Named for George Tragos, who was inducted as a member of the Charter Class in 1999 and who is a namesake of the Pro Hall of Fame, the award is presented to an exceptionally competitive wrestler who adapted his wrestling skills and competitive nature to excel in mixed martial arts.

Jim Melby Award – Brian Shields is the author of “Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte,” “30 Years of WrestleMania,” “Main Event: WWE In The Raging ‘80s,” and children’s books about WWE Superstars John Cena and Triple H. He also co-authored the New York Times bestseller “WWE Encyclopedia: The Definitive Guide to World Wrestling Entertainment” and “WWE Encyclopedia: Updated and Expanded.” Shields has also written for several professional athletes, including Derek Jeter, Shaquille O’Neal, George Foreman, Brett Favre, and Hulk Hogan. Named for Jim Melby, a noted professional wrestling journalist and publisher who was inducted into the Pro Hall of Fame in 2006, the award is presented to a journalist or historian, who has advanced professional wrestling through their writing.