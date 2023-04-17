WWE Set To Return To Mexico This July With Two Supershow Events

WWE has announced that they will return to Mexico in July for two Supershow live events in Mexico City and Monterrey. The Mexico City show happens on July 22 and Monterrey on July 23. The announcement reads:

STAMFORD, Conn., April 17, 2023 – WWE will return to Mexico this July at the Arena CDMX (Mexico City) on Saturday, July 22, and the Arena Monterrey (Monterrey) on Sunday, July 23.

Fans attending WWE SuperShow will see their favorite WWE Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown in action including Rey Mysterio, Raquel Rodriguez, Cody Rhodes, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and many more*.

This will be the first WWE SuperShow in Mexico City since 2019 and the first ever in Monterrey.

Standard tickets and VIP packages – including Meet & Greet opportunities with WWE Superstars – go on sale this Friday, April 21, at www.superboletos.com with an exclusive presale available from Tuesday, April 18, at www.superboletos.com. For more information, stick with WWE.com.

*Talent subject to change.