WWE Shows Off Becky Lynch’s Welts Following Bianca Belair’s Hair Whip, Lynch & Belair Comment
Becky Lynch took some serious damage from Bianca Belair’s hair whips on tonight’s Raw, and WWE posted pics of her welts. WWE posted some pics of Lynch’s body after Belair smacked her with her hair during a six-person tag team match on Raw, as you can see below.
Becky Lynch wrote in response to WWE saying that she got a “WrestleMania preview”:
“This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon. At Wrestlemania, I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the s**t out of you…. And then beat you.”
Bianca Belair, for her part, simply said:
“DON’T TOUCH MY HAIR”
This is not a Wrestlemania preview. This is the barbaric use of an illegal weapon . At Wrestlemania I was going to beat you. But now, I will beat the shit out of you…. And then beat you. https://t.co/L0z2HQirrZ
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 1, 2022
DON’T👏🏾TOUCH👏🏾MY👏🏾HAIR👏🏾 https://t.co/bdj055tF0k
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 1, 2022
