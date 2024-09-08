411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 09.07.24: Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa Talk WWE Title Cage Match

-It’s the final SmackDown LowDown of the FOX Era. I did think it was classy for WWE to acknowledge FOX on air and the relationship they had the last five years. I was joking when I said they should do a video montage like Deadpool and Wolverine did for the Fox Marvel Universe, but they did and that’s cool. Let’s get to it!

-Scott Stanford is our host and he is joined by Sam Roberts. So, is Scott the new host for this show?

-Next week SmackDown is back on USA and they are loaded with Cody Rhodes defending the WWE Championship against Solo Sikoa in a Steel Cage Match.

-We start with Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller in a Triple Threat that KO proposed to see if Waller and Theory can stay friends. A-Town Down Under tease issues again and KO pins Theory after a Stunner. I am interested to see what happens with KO in the coming weeks as we all wait to see if he signs back with WWE or if he is gone. One think that is interesting is that KO has stated he would like a match against Cena next year and for that to happen, he would have to resign. A-Town Down Under attack after the match as this continues.

-Next week on SmackDown on USA it’s A-Town Down Under against Kevin Owens and a partner of his choosing. Some already wondering if Cena ends up being the partner of his choosing. Stanford hints it could be Randy Orton.

-Still to come: Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, and Bayley.

-To the video it’s Chelsea Green vs. Michin. Piper gets involved and that lets Chelsea pick up the win. Sooner or later they need to pull the trigger on Chelsea.

-Giovani Vinci made his return after weeks of vignettes and he loses in 7 seconds to Apollo Crews. That’s fantastic! I am intrigued to see where they go with this.

-All our guests still to come. Weird format to the show this week.

-RAW Season Premiere this Monday from Calgary….Alberta, Canada.

-To the video as Bayley is back and gets a win over Tiffany Stratton. Bayley needed a win and it’s par for the course to have the MITB winner take some losses.

-Byron Saxton is backstage with Bayley, who is sporting a Tiffy Time t-shirt. Bayley laughs that she has only been gone for three weeks. She notes she beat up Tiffany and Nia on the European Tour. She was also happy to be on the last FOX SmackDown since she was on the first one. She is not ready to state how she plans to get her Title back.

-To the video as SmackDown closed with a tremendously fun 8 Man Tag. The Bloodline get the win over DIY and The Street Profits. A lot of fun here as I believe this is what they call a party match. Jacob looks like a killer and Solo picks the bones of Ford to hit two Samoan Spikes for the pin. This worked well as Jacob was the Monster while Solo gets the pin ahead of his Title Match next week. The day Jacob unleashes on Solo is going to be spectacular, but we have a way to go before we get there.

-Byron is backstage with The Bloodline. The Tongans tell Solo to give them the word and Cody won’t make it next week. Solo says next week when he wins, Cody will have no choice but to acknowledge him. He then tells Byron to leave and Jacob stares him down until he does.

-After some talk from Stafford and Roberts, we head to Byron, who now has Cody Rhodes. Cody notes when you fight one member of The Bloodline, you fight them all. He thinks the Steel Cage is a perfect solution. He notes he has been in many steel cage matches, while Solo has never been in one. He says if Solo wins, he will acknowledge him.

-Next week in addition to the Tag Match and WWE Title, it’s Match 5 between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. Roberts admits to being a tape trader in high school.

-Oh, so next week SmackDown LowDown starts live after SmackDown on Peacock. Where does that leave Level Up? Guess we will see. Thanks for reading!