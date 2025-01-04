WWE Smackdown Match Changed Due to Injuries To Street Profits

The Street Profits are out of action due to injury, resulting in a change to tonight’s WWE Smackdown card. Nick Aldis announced on Friday night that Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins re-aggravated previous injuries at recent live events and were out “for the foreseeable future.”

As a result, the scheduled WWE Tag Team Championship match on tonight’s show will instead see DIY defend their titles against previous champions the Motor City Machine Guns.

Dawkins and Ford last competed on the WWE holiday tour in December 28th in a four-way tag team match.