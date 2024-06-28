wrestling / News

WWE News: Tonight’s Smackdown Nearly Sold Out, Note On Gunther’s Status For Show

June 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

– Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown in Madison Square Garden is reportedly close to being sold out. PWInsider reports that Friday night’s show is extremely close to a capacity crowd.

As of five hours ago, WrestleTix noted that there were 759 tickets remaining out of a 17,660 capacity.

https://x.com/WrestleTix/status/1806690921771061446

– While Gunther was reportedly seen in New York City yesterday, PWInsider reports that they have asked around and been told he’s not scheduled to be at tonight’s Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Gunther, WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading