WWE News: Tonight’s Smackdown Nearly Sold Out, Note On Gunther’s Status For Show

– Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown in Madison Square Garden is reportedly close to being sold out. PWInsider reports that Friday night’s show is extremely close to a capacity crowd.

As of five hours ago, WrestleTix noted that there were 759 tickets remaining out of a 17,660 capacity.

https://x.com/WrestleTix/status/1806690921771061446

– While Gunther was reportedly seen in New York City yesterday, PWInsider reports that they have asked around and been told he’s not scheduled to be at tonight’s Smackdown.