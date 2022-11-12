– SpoilerTV has the overnight, preliminary television numbers for last night’s live edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last night’s show drew an average audience of 2.115 million viewers. That’s based on 2.134 million viewers for Hour and 2.095 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight audience for last week’s show averaged 1.970 million viewers. The final audience drew 2.138 million viewers.

In the P18-49 key ratings demo, WWE SmackDown drew an average overnight rating of 0.5. This was up from the overnight rating for last week’s show, which drew a 0.4.

For comparison, the final rating for last week’s show was 0.48. So, it looks like the preliminary rating actually finished higher than the final one for last week’s episode. SmackDown finished first in the ratings for primetime network broadcast programming.

ABC’s Shark Tank topped network viewership with 3.374 million viewers.