WWE SmackDown Numbers Slightly Drop This Week, Ties No. 1 Ratings Slot

– SpoilerTV has the overnight ratings for last night’s live edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Numbers were down somewhat from last week.

Last night’s show drew an average audience of 2.133 million viewers. That’s based on 2.133 million viewers for both Hours 1 & 2. The audience dropped from last week’s final audience of 2.261 million viewers. For comparison, the overnight number for last week’s show was 2.140 million.

WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.5 rating in the P18-49 key demo. That was enough to tie ABC’s Shark Tank and 20/20 for first place. Ratings slightly fell from last week’s average rating of 0.59. For comparison, the overnight rating last week was identical.

Blue Bloods topped the viewership on Friday primetime network programming with 5.830 million viewers.