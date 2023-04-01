– SpoilerTV has the preliminary overnight numbers for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last night was the go-home show for SmackDown before this weekend’s WrestleMania 39. Last night’s show averaged 2.389 million viewers. That’s based on 2.364 million viewers for Hour 1 and 2.415 million viewers for Hour 2.

The overnight audience increased compared to last week’s show, which averaged 2.121 million viewers. For comparison, the final audience for last week’s show was 2.219 million viewers, so the overnight audience was higher than the final.

WWE SmackDown also topped the primetime network programming in the key demo ratings for Friday. The show averaged a 0.64 rating for last night. That’s up from last week’s overnight rating 0.53. The final key demo rating for last week was 0.58, so the overnight number was actually higher.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped Friday primetime network programming with 5.189 million viewers.