WWE Smackdown Rating Ticks Down, Viewership Up For Last Week’s Show

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the ratings tick up, while the overall viewership was down. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.59 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.451 million viewers. Those numbers are down 4.8% and up 1.8% respectively from the previous week’s 0.62 demo rating and audience of 2.408 million viewers. The total viewership was the best since the February 10th episode had 2.468 million, while the demo rating was still an improvement on the 0.58 from two weeks ago.

The show ranked #1 among all shows on TV for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating Shark Tank on ABC (0.48 demo rating, 3.739 million viewers) for the top spot.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.593 demo rating and 2.386 million viewers thus far in 2023, compared to a 0.568 demo rating and 2.205 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.