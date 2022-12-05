WWE Smackdown Rating Slips, Audience Below 1 Million On FOX Sports 1

WWE Smackdown was on FOX Sports 1 last week, and the rating & audience were down as expected. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.25 rating and 902,000 viewers, down 53.7% and 58.4% respectively from last week’s 0.54 demo rating and 2.166 million viewers. The numbers were up from the 0.23 demo rating and 835,000 for the last FOX Sports 1 episode, which was on October 28th and moved due to the World Series.

Friday’s episode was moved due to the PAC-12 football championship airing on FOX, which drew a 1.57 demo rating and 6.234 million viewers to easily win the night per Showbuzz Daily. The NBA games on ESPN scored the top top spots among cable originals with a 0.53 demo rating/1.590 million viewers and a 0.47/1.431 million. Smackdown ranked #5 behind the NBA games, SportsCenter (0.31/887,000) and the FIFA World Cup game on FOX Sports 1 in the afternoon (0.28/915,000).

Smackdown is averaging a 0.511 demo rating and 2.102 million viewers in 2022, compared to a 0.553 demo rating and 2.078 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.