WWE Smackdown Rating Ticks Down, Audience Up From Previous Week

Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating slip from the previous week, while the overall viewership rose. Friday night’s episode did a 0.49 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.18 million viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are down 15.5% and up 1.5% respectively from the previous week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 2.147 million.

The rating slipped to the lowest point in 2022 to date, while the viewership was still slightly down from two weeks ago when the show drew 2.226 million viewers. The previous 2022 low in the demo rating was the February 4th episode, which drew a 0.51.

Smackdown was up against the NCAA tournament, with Sweet 16 games ruling television on Friday night. CBS’ broadcast drew a 2.26 for the game starting at 7:00 PM and a 2.37 demo rating for the game starting at 9:28 PM, way up from the 0.77 demo rating and 1.64 demo rating the previous week which likely accounts for at least part of Smackdown’s demo drop.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.563 demo rating and 2.2 million viewers for 2022, down and up respectively from a 0.595 demo rating and 2.18 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.