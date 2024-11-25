WWE Smackdown Rating & Audience Rebound From Last Week’s Drop

WWE Smackdown rebounded from the previous week’s Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul-related drop in the ratings last week. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.46 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.1578 million viewers per Wrestlenomics. Those numbers were up 43.8% and 27.9% respectively from the previous week’s 0.32 demo rating and audience of 1.234 million.

The demo rating was still slightly down from the 0.47 demo rating from two weeks ago, while the audience was the highest since the October 11th episode had 1.652 million. Friday’s show up against the NBA game between the Warriors and Pelicans on ESPN, which did a 0.36 demo rating and 1.378 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.593 demo rating and 2.096 million viewers in 2024 to date, compared to a 0.592 demo rating and 2.238 million for the same point in 2023.