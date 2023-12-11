WWE Smackdown Rating, Viewership Hit Multi-Week Highs

Last week’s episode of Smackdown saw its rating and audience rise to the highest points in several weeks. Friday’s show garnered a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.384 million viewers according to Wrestlenomics. That’s up 6.8% and 16.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.59 demo rating and audience of 2.044 million.

The demo rating for the show was the best since the October 6th episode had a 0.64, while the overall viewership was the highest since the October 13th episode had 2.417 million.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.593 demo rating and 2.237 million viewers in 2023, compared to a 0.511 demo rating and 2.106 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.