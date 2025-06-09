WWE Smackdown Rating Rises To Six-Week High, Viewership Up

Last week’s WWE Smackdown saw a bump in ratings and audience leading into Money in the Bank, with the former hitting a six-week high. Friday’s show bought in a 0.42 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.424 million viewers per Programming Insider. Those numbers are up 23.5% and up 3.0% respectively from the previous week’s 0.34 demo rating and audience of 1.383 million.

The show’s demo rating is the best since the April 25th episode drew a 0.51, while the audience was the highest since the May 9th episode had 1.455 million. The show up against College Softball World Series finals on ESPN, which had a 0.47 demo rating and 2.397 million viewers.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.443 demo rating and 1.508 million viewers in 2025 to date, compared to a 0.657 and 2.342 million for 2024 on FOX to the same point.