– Programming Insider has the viewership and ratings numbers for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. Last week’s show featured the fallout from WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland and was a highly momentous and buzzed-about show.

Friday’s live FOX broadcast got a nice spike in numbers. The show averaged 2.336 million viewers. Viewership surged from the average audience for last week’s show, which drew 1.959 million viewers. This was the highest audience for SmackDown since the post-Wrestlemania 40 episode in April, which averaged 2.499 million viewers.

Ratings also increased in the P18-49 key demo. WWE SmackDown drew an average 0.73 rating in the key demo, rising from the 0.52 rating in the same key demo for the previous week. This is also the biggest rating in the key demo for SmackDown since the post-WrestleMania 40 episode. That show drew a 0.76 rating.

Also, it looks like SmackDown more than held its own against Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals, which topped the ratings and viewership for the night for primetime programming. The hockey game averaged 4.237 million viewers and drew a 1.11 rating in the key demo.