WWE SmackDown Reportedly Gets New Head Writer

– Fightful Select has an update on the new head writer for WWE SmackDown. According to the report, longtime WWE creative team member John Swikata has been promoted to the role of lead writer for the weekly WWE program.

Swikata reportedly took the role earlier last week. Swikata reportedly replaced Ryan Callahan in the role. It’s said that Callahan parted ways with WWE.

Swikata was previously listed as a senior writer for WWE. He’s reportedly been with the company for years, at least for 10 years when he was referenced in a tweet by Road Dogg. Additionally, a number of former WWE writers informed Fightful saying that Swikata is a longtime and well-liked creative team member.

Additionally, one WWE source reportedly said that Swikata has already made a huge impact, noting the direction for last Friday’s episode of SmackDown, which is receiving a lot of positive buzz. As previously reported, it’s believed that last Friday’s SmackDown was the biggest one for WWE since WrestleMania 40.

SmackDown will be moving back to USA Network starting September 13.