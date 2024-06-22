– Fightful Select has some additional notes for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, which was held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Fightful reports that WWE sources considered last night’s show one of the biggest SmackDowns since this year’s WrestleMania 40. Last night’s show featured the WWE debut of Jacob Fatu, who joined The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre also advanced his feud with CM Punk, attacking the former WWE Champion. Fightful notes that the impressive shot featuring Punk and McIntyre was one that WWE rehearsed and planned meticulously for last night’s show.

– Fightful Select also reports that WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory of A-Town Down Under was absent from last night’s show. It’s noted that Theory was unable to appear last night because he woke up with swelling on his face. Additionally, it’s reported that WWE has no firm date set for a match between DIY and A-Town Down Under.

– Fightful reports that WWE did not list Paul Heyman, The Bloodline, and Cody Rhodes in their rundowns for last night’s show, but their involvement for SmackDown was not a secret throughout the day.