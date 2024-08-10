wrestling / News

WWE Announces Speed Women’s Championship, Tournament Starts Next Month

August 9, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Speed Women's Championship Image Credit: WWE

WWE is instituting a WWE Speed Women’s Championship with a tournament to kick off next month. Triple H posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that the tournament to crown the first WWE Speed Women’s Champion will start on September 4th.

Matches in the tournament, as per the norm for WWE Speed, will air on Twitter. The current WWE Speed Champion on the men’s side is Andrade.

