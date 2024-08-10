wrestling / News
WWE Announces Speed Women’s Championship, Tournament Starts Next Month
August 9, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is instituting a WWE Speed Women’s Championship with a tournament to kick off next month. Triple H posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that the tournament to crown the first WWE Speed Women’s Champion will start on September 4th.
Matches in the tournament, as per the norm for WWE Speed, will air on Twitter. The current WWE Speed Champion on the men’s side is Andrade.
Time to turn #WWESpeed up another notch… excited to announce that the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament will premiere Sept. 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/lpY1XPndTU
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2024