WWE News: Steve Corino Works Smackdown As Producer, Dark Match Results

– NXT Coach Steve Corino was at tonight’s WWE Smackdown working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Corino, who has been a coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center the last few years, was working tonight’s show in a backstage capacity.

– The site also reported that the following dark matches took place at the taping:

*Raquel Gonzalez pinned Toni Storm.

*The Viking Raiders defeated Brutus & Juliuis Creed Brothers. Malcolm Bivens was not with the Creeds, but they had their Diamond Mine entrance theme and video.