wrestling / News
WWE News: Steve Corino Works Smackdown As Producer, Dark Match Results
October 29, 2021 | Posted by
– NXT Coach Steve Corino was at tonight’s WWE Smackdown working as a producer. PWInsider reports that Corino, who has been a coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center the last few years, was working tonight’s show in a backstage capacity.
– The site also reported that the following dark matches took place at the taping:
*Raquel Gonzalez pinned Toni Storm.
*The Viking Raiders defeated Brutus & Juliuis Creed Brothers. Malcolm Bivens was not with the Creeds, but they had their Diamond Mine entrance theme and video.
