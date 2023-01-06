wrestling / News
WWE Stock Surges Again Following News Of Vince McMahon’s Return
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that following news that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE, WWE stock surged up to 21%. At this time the price is $88.09 per share. Trading was temporarily halted after the announcement.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Issues Press Release on Electing Himself, Former Co-Presidents to WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
- Update on The Young Bucks’ Contract Negotiations With AEW
- Update on Kenny Omega Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Match