wrestling / News

WWE Stock Surges Again Following News Of Vince McMahon’s Return

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that following news that Vince McMahon has returned to WWE, WWE stock surged up to 21%. At this time the price is $88.09 per share. Trading was temporarily halted after the announcement.

Vince McMahon, WWE

