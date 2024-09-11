WWE News: Tajiri Announces 30th Anniversary Show Kickstarter, New Ultimate Warrior Bobblehead

Tajiri is set for a show to celebrate his 30th anniversary in pro wrestling through a Kickstarter campaign. The Kyushu Pro Wrestling announced the September 28th show commemorating the WWE, ECW, CMLL, and NJPW alumnus’ 30 year anniversary in pro wrestling, with the Kickstarter granting fans access to a “near-live” stream of the event.

The Kickstarter is seeking $353 (¥50,000) and the donation level to get the streaming like is about $22 (¥3,000). The Kickstarter is described as follows and can be seen here:

We are Kyushu Pro Wrestling, a professional wrestling organization based in the Kyushu region of Japan. We are deeply rooted in the local community, organizing events that not only deliver thrilling matches but also foster strong connections with the people of Kyushu. Through wrestling, we also aim to share and celebrate the rich culture of this region. Currently, our roster includes TAJIRI, a former WWE Superstar. With a career spanning decades, TAJIRI brings his international experience and unique in-ring style to Kyushu Pro Wrestling, captivating audiences with his performances. Celebrating 30 Years of TAJIRI: Sharing His Legacy with Fans Worldwide Reason for the Crowdfunding Campaign TAJIRI has made a significant impact not only in Japan but also in global wrestling organizations such as WWE in the United States. To celebrate his 30th anniversary in the wrestling world, this crowdfunding campaign aims to share his incredible achievements with fans worldwide and expand his influence even further. Exclusive Reward for Supporters: Special Access to TAJIRI’s 30th Anniversary Show!

As a special thank you for your support, we’re offering exclusive access to a private YouTube link where you can watch the full event of TAJIRI’s 30th Anniversary Show, which will take place in Japan on September 28th. This is a unique opportunity to witness TAJIRI’s remarkable celebration from anywhere in the world and be a part of this historic moment in professional wrestling. Don’t miss the chance to experience the excitement and energy of this unforgettable event!

